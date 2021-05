Hi :),

I’m working on a project based on React.js and Node.js.

The problem is that the start page on production is loading two times. On localhost is working fine.

I checked on different browsers, only on Internet Explorer/ Edge is loading one time.

I tested the website with “disabled cache” and in incognito mode - the same result -is loading two times.

What else I saw it, it refreshes page before first GET request call.

Demo

Does anyone have such a problem?