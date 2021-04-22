What code editor can support all languages and you can set up custom domains and is free? 😀

Codeman: Codeman: Does it support your own domains you bought?

You seem to be asking here not for a “code editor” but for some kind of website builder with free hosting which also allows you to use custom code and your own domains.

I have no idea if such a thing exists, but I think you’ll find few if any members here using such a thing.

You could look into Netlify and GitHub pages for free hosting, but I think you’ll need to download a code editor and develop locally to make any real progress.