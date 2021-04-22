What code editor can support all languages and you can set up custom domains and is free? 😀

I have been using glitch.com but it can not support PHP and a bunch of other languages and wort of all their files are a crazy link that you can’t even customize! I want a NEW code editor that supports all languages and you can set up custom domains and is free. Pls, Help me I am getting impatient.
I don’t use online editors, so I can’t recommend any. What I always used and I still like to this date is Notepad++.
Some free editors are listed here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Comparison_of_text_editors
Also see Mozilla Dev about what tools are needed for web development:
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/Common_questions/Available_text_editors
My personal favorite since many years is PSPad for Windows. I’m still using it as a light weight IDE under Wine in Linux.
Does it support your own domains you bought?
Not sure what you mean?
You can specify different projects to also update files on a server.
E.g. you can work on a local website and update the live site from.
You seem to be asking here not for a “code editor” but for some kind of website builder with free hosting which also allows you to use custom code and your own domains.
I have no idea if such a thing exists, but I think you’ll find few if any members here using such a thing.
You could look into Netlify and GitHub pages for free hosting, but I think you’ll need to download a code editor and develop locally to make any real progress.
What you are looking for seems to be a full online IDE. Here are a few I can recommend:
(Glitch.com also does support PHP, try this project.)
Is it OK if I remove these files?
and the project will still support PHP?
opp it still works but I did not remove the glitch.json or the website will not work
You shouldn’t go deleting files without good reason. Some of those will certainly be needed.