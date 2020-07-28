What challenges could a semantic framework face?

Yes, yes, yes! You’re absolutely correct for the most part of your response.

I realized what I’m trying to describe is abstract and was in the process of whipping up an illustration with a real world example when your reply came in.

Assume you have an online store where buyers awarded coupons can apply their bonuses during checkout. Also assume $framework refers to the imaginary platform being discussed in this context.

Your hypothetical buyer enters the coupon in a field just before checking out, and the following code ensues

<?php public function paypalTakeoff(array $paymentData) { $payment = new Payment($paymentData); $framework->when($payment) ->has(Bonus::class) ->validate( Bonus::getValidationRules() ) ->then($payment->setNewPrice) ->catch(header('Location: /error?reason=invalid-Bonus')); $framework->assert( Products::find($paymentData['product_id'])->price, $paymentData['price'] ) ->then(PayPal::redirect($paymentData)) ->catch(header('Location: /error?reason=fraudulent-Buyer')); } public function paypalCallback(array $paypalPayload) { $user = getCurrentUser(); // from session, or what have you $framework->createMany(Products::class, $paypalPayload) ->assignTo($user)->as( Orders::class) // internally holds a list of products linked in the ORM to both user and order ->update(['bought' => 1]); } ?>

rpkamp: rpkamp: At that point I think the high level setup only gives overhead, no gain

Of course, with every level of abstraction in software comes overhead and potential loss in performance. The aim here is development time and an overview approach toward writing software. I intentionally left out comments from the code above to see how easy it is for an outsider to grok what it does by mere looking at it

rpkamp: rpkamp: the greatest challenge a framework like this would face is that becomes over-opinionated in how problems should be solved and instead of becoming a generic framework it would quickly become a very specific one

I agree with this. But isn’t this one of the aims of writing frameworks – tailoring programs to a certain paradigm? You have a framework looking in specific places for specific things, in specific formats, configurations etc

Would love to hear your thoughts on the code above and how it could be adapted to something entirely different (like a fin-tech or music streaming feature) given the methods.

I think another way to put it is: Developers are presented with user stories across different domains and approach their implementation in various ways (but really perform the same logic underneath). This parallels unit testing because we have the testing framework that is capable of accepting SUTs from any domain, and performing those generic actions on it. So, what happens when we have a logic framework capable of accepting any domain and performing generic actions on it?