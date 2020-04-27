This question has a bit to do with unit testing. For those who may have used it, you’d observe they have mocks and stubs that imitate an SUT’s method calls with methods like expects, when, assert etc. So I’m asking to know If there was a package that enabled implementing logic itself with those high level calls, what challenges could such package face? I mean in a codebase or framework where the dev calls methods like expects, when and co, instead of low level constructs like if statements, writing full blown logic etc.
What challenges could a semantic framework face?
No. Those addons you mentioned are merely for testing proper. They have methods like
expects,
when etc. I’m asking this: assume there was a framework that allows you implement your application’s business logic using such high level methods (as opposed to manually fleshing out logic, composing methods and connecting dots for the feature behaviour), what challenge could such a framework face?
I’m not sure how such a framework would look like. The thing about mocks, spies, etc is that they always implement partial behaviour. Given A, expect B. But given C it doesn’t have a clue, because nobody ever told it to expect C.
So basically you’d still need to specify everything if it is to serve as an actual implementation. At that point I think the high level setup only gives overhead, no gain.
If you could somehow make those problems disappear than I think the greatest challenge a framework like this would face is that becomes over-opinionated in how problems should be solved and instead of becoming a generic framework it would quickly become a very specific one.
Yes, yes, yes! You’re absolutely correct for the most part of your response.
I realized what I’m trying to describe is abstract and was in the process of whipping up an illustration with a real world example when your reply came in.
Assume you have an online store where buyers awarded coupons can apply their bonuses during checkout. Also assume
$framework refers to the imaginary platform being discussed in this context.
Your hypothetical buyer enters the coupon in a field just before checking out, and the following code ensues
<?php
public function paypalTakeoff(array $paymentData) {
$payment = new Payment($paymentData);
$framework->when($payment)
->has(Bonus::class)
->validate( Bonus::getValidationRules() )
->then($payment->setNewPrice)
->catch(header('Location: /error?reason=invalid-Bonus'));
$framework->assert(
Products::find($paymentData['product_id'])->price,
$paymentData['price']
)
->then(PayPal::redirect($paymentData))
->catch(header('Location: /error?reason=fraudulent-Buyer'));
}
public function paypalCallback(array $paypalPayload) {
$user = getCurrentUser(); // from session, or what have you
$framework->createMany(Products::class, $paypalPayload)
->assignTo($user)->as( Orders::class) // internally holds a list of products linked in the ORM to both user and order
->update(['bought' => 1]);
}
?>
Of course, with every level of abstraction in software comes overhead and potential loss in performance. The aim here is development time and an overview approach toward writing software. I intentionally left out comments from the code above to see how easy it is for an outsider to grok what it does by mere looking at it
I agree with this. But isn’t this one of the aims of writing frameworks – tailoring programs to a certain paradigm. You have a framework looking in specific places for specific things, in specific formats, configurations etc
Would love to hear your thoughts on the code above and how it could be adapted to something entirely different (like a fin-tech or music streaming feature) given the methods. I think another way to put it is: Developers are presented with user stories across different domains and approach them in various ways (but really perform the same logic underneath). This parallels unit testing because we have the testing framework that is capable of accepting objects from any domain, and performing those generic actions on it.