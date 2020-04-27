What challenges could a semantic framework face?

This question has a bit to do with unit testing. For those who may have used it, you’d observe they have mocks and stubs that imitate an SUT’s method calls with methods like expects, when, assert etc. So I’m asking to know If there was a package that enabled implementing logic itself with those high level calls, what challenges could such package face? I mean in a codebase or framework where the dev calls methods like expects, when and co, instead of low level constructs like if statements, writing full blown logic etc.