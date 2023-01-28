What can be done to reduce Javascript to improve speed?

Hi there!

My site needs to be faster. My webpage audit using both Lighthouse and PageSpeed Insights showed abysmal performance.

There are a number of issues related to Javascript, including unused JS, execution time, and minimizing main-thread work. However, I am not familiar with JS or custom code. Can I improve my site’s speed by addressing these issues?

URL is slidesharedown.com

As of now, I have tried:

HTML, CSS, and JS minification

Classes that are unused should be cleaned up

These tweaks, however, resulted in a slightly worse performance score.

Are there any other steps I need to take to address these problems? How do I delete unused code?

Thank you in advance!