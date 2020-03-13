What Bootstrap 4 elements will create control panel?

I’m planning to use Python Flask with Vue and Bootstrap to create a control panel for script automation SPA.

Let me describe the concept. Inputs for the script include:

To and From date pickers

File location button to help user create a path/to/file

menu (for integer range)

toggle

This group will be repeated for every target of the path/to/file parameter.

I’m new to bootstrap. What Bootstrap concepts should I focus on to give me a simple layout of multiple controls, where I can add new control group with a popup form?