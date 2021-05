ravinaa36: ravinaa36: Forum Submission

This comes up time and again, so before anyone is misled and thinks it would be a good idea to post links here, let me make clear: most reputable forums (like this one) mark user-submitted links as nofollow. Link-dropping on forums is much more likely to get you banned than to improve your search engine ranking. It will certainly get you banned from SitePoint.

As to the other suggestions, any link you place yourself is regarded as largely worthless by search engines.