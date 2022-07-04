What are your hobbies?

Hey guys Brandon is here :slight_smile: Actually I’ll start with mine: I like to collect NFTs (maybe it’s weird for somebody but I’m trying myself in this direction). Basically I’m learning motion design but when I have free time I’m trying to improve my cognitive skills playing chess, sudoku and 2048.
Also my biggest hobbies are riding the bike to mountains and reading business books :heart_eyes:
What about you guys?

