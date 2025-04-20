What are your go-to tools or workflows for handling browser extension compatibility issues after updates?

Recently I ran into a situation where a browser update (in this case, Opera) removed several of my essential extensions, including 1Password, without warning. It got me thinking about how often we rely on extensions in our daily workflow—and how fragile that setup can be with unexpected updates.

I’m curious—how do you all handle compatibility issues or sudden extension removals?

Do you use backup tools, switch browsers, or have a routine for rechecking compatibility after updates?

Would love to hear your strategies and whether this has affected your work or productivity.