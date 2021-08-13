What are WordPress Website Pre-Launch Checklist?

Well, here’s more that you might want to add and later cross off your list (depending on your specific website needs):

1 - Design a homepage for your website (we like the Visual Composer page builder)

2 - Check code quality of your theme

3 - Create and add a custom favicon

4 - Design a custom 404 page

5 - If you’re relaunching your old website, make sure to add 301 redirects

6- Setup your WooCommerce store

7- Add a q&a, customer or open forum

8- Create an online portfolio to showcase your work

9- Verify that images are included with proper attribution or free for commercial use

10- Include a Privacy statement and terms of use, as well as legal disclaimers if needed

11- Proof read every bit of your content

Yes, that sounds like a lot of work, but you’ll be glad you took the trouble. So, run through the checklist and have a wonderful launch day!