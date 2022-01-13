What are the top 5 digital agencies in India?

Welcome to the forums, @sundarrajkumar.

I can tell you from experience that I have seen far more than five companies trying to advertise themselves here on the forums (where promotion is not allowed) as the “top digital agency in India”. Personally, I don’t respond to any company which sends me a Spam email like that.

As for your question, I’m sorry, but I’m going to close this thread. Such questions lead to nothing but Spam.

I suggest you decide exactly what services you require, then search for companies providing those services and compare their offerings. You can also look at reputable review sites to help you make an informed decision. Don’t rely on lists found on the internet, which are notoriously unreliable.