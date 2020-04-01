What are the lightweight antivirus for pc

Can anybody suggest the lightweight antivirus which I should install in my pc.
AVG and Avira, your choice.
Why these @watsonslam? Simply giving the names of a couple of AV programs without reasons doesn’t really help anyone.
if you want lightweight antivirus which you should install in your PC then you can go with avast antivirus its light weighted and secure your PC with spam and viruses. I am using this software from past 4 years and i didn’t get any problem with this antivirus.
These are the lightweight antivirus for all pc’s
AVG Antivirus
Avira
Panda Security
Bitdefender
Avast
I have gone through all the antivirus and found out Systweak Antivirus is working fine with my system