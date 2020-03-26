What are the lightweight antivirus for pc

#1

Can anybody suggest the lightweight antivirus which I should install in my pc.

#2

AVG and Avira, your choice.

#3

Why these @watsonslam? Simply giving the names of a couple of AV programs without reasons doesn’t really help anyone.

#4

if you want lightweight antivirus which you should install in your PC then you can go with avast antivirus its light weighted and secure your PC with spam and viruses. I am using this software from past 4 years and i didn’t get any problem with this antivirus.

#5

These are the lightweight antivirus for all pc’s

  1. AVG Antivirus

  2. Avira

  3. Panda Security

  4. Bitdefender

  5. Avast