What are the latest trends of website designing?

As of 2024, Here are some website design trends by the website designing agency in Delhi that emphasize minimalism with clean layouts and ample whitespace for improved readability and user experience. Dark mode remains popular for its eye-friendly appeal in low-light environments. Bold typography and asymmetrical layouts add visual interest, while micro-interactions enhance user engagement. Accessibility-focused design continues to grow, integrating features like voice interfaces and sustainable practices. Overall, the focus is on intuitive navigation, immersive experiences, and inclusive design principles to meet diverse user needs effectively.