What are the factors you check when you do guest post?

Hi,
If you are doing a guest post on a website, what are the factors you check for better results?
People ofter ask me High DA sites when they come for guest posts.
Since I am providing guest posts for the last 3 years I have an experience that if you are hungry of high authority, high DA sites only instead of considering the site traffic, it won’t be beneficial much.
Hi,
The site should have High DA and PA. Authority always matter.
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.