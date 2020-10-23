What are the factors you check when you do guest post?

Marketing
#1

Hi,
If you are doing a guest post on a website, what are the factors you check for better results?
People ofter ask me High DA sites when they come for guest posts.
Since I am providing guest posts for the last 3 years I have an experience that if you are hungry of high authority, high DA sites only instead of considering the site traffic, it won’t be beneficial much.

#2

The site should have High DA and PA. Authority always matter.

#5

