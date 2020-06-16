What are the default Wordpress search results sorted by?

PHP
I was working on a local Wordpress installation and I was searching for the term ‘Coaching’ now I got two results.

The first gave back the following ‘Interim trajectory will receive coaching as a follow-up’ and then ‘Coaching’.

These are two different posts/custom post types.
What is based on which is shown earlier than the other?

No hook or filter is used to adjust this.

When I look at the main Search Query I get this

By default Wordpress orders search results by post date, most recent first.