What are the best wireless security cameras for Sydney Homes?

Camera Quality and Resolution:

When selecting a wireless security camera, focus on models with at least 1080p resolution for clear, detailed footage. If you want even better image quality, consider 2K or 4K options. Night vision is also crucial, especially if you have a large backyard. What night vision range have you found works best for covering expansive areas?

Connectivity and Ease of Use:

A reliable Wi-Fi connection is essential for any wireless camera. What experiences have you had with connectivity issues? Are there specific models that work best with certain types of home networks in Sydney? Also, how important do you think mobile app usability is for monitoring your security system remotely? I’ve heard good things about Scavi Security for professional installation and setup—anyone used their services?

Weather Resistance and Durability:

Sydney’s weather can be unpredictable, so choosing a weatherproof camera is a must. What IP ratings do you recommend for cameras to withstand heavy rain and extreme temperatures? Any suggestions for durable models that have held up well over time?

Learn more about choosing the right wireless security camera for your home here