What are the best free apps for digital marketers?

I have some in my mind:-

Free Apps

Mindmap

Mindmeister

Social Media

Facebook

Instagram

DM

Twitter

LinkedIn

Snapchat

TikTok

Gitmind

Meeting and Video Recordings

Camtasia

Ecamm

Loom

Jiomeet

ScreenREC

AZ ScreemRecorder

Google Meet

Pinterest

Video Editing-Creation

Biteable

Inshot

Daily Organisation

Keep Notes

Forest

Google Task

Evernote

Grammarly

Canva

Remove.bg

Crello

Client Proposal

Proposify

Survey Form

Typeform

SurveyMonkey

Automation between apps

Integrately

Planoly

Hootsuite - SMM

SEO - Keywords Tools

SEMRush

Answer The Public

SERanking

Quora

Uber Suggest

Google Search

Google Analytics

Auto-Responder

Converkit

Mailchimp

GetResponse

Project Management

Asana

Clickup

Basecamp

Trello

Communication Tools

Telegram

Whatsapp

Signal

Slack

Remote Control

Team Viewer

AnyDesk

Text Transcription

Otter.ai

Can you add more apart from the above?