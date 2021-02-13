What are the best free apps for digital marketers?

Marketing
#1

What are the best free apps for digital marketers?
I have some in my mind:-
Free Apps
Mindmap
Mindmeister

Social Media
Facebook
Instagram
DM
Twitter
LinkedIn
Snapchat
TikTok
Gitmind

Meeting and Video Recordings
Camtasia
Ecamm
Loom
Jiomeet
ScreenREC
AZ ScreemRecorder
Google Meet
Pinterest
Video Editing-Creation
Biteable
Inshot

Daily Organisation
Keep Notes
Forest
Google Task
Evernote
Grammarly
Canva
Remove.bg
Crello

Client Proposal
Proposify
Survey Form
Typeform
SurveyMonkey

Automation between apps
Integrately
Planoly
Hootsuite - SMM

SEO - Keywords Tools
SEMRush
Answer The Public
SERanking
Quora
Uber Suggest
Google Search
Google Analytics

Auto-Responder
Converkit
Mailchimp
GetResponse

Project Management
Asana
Clickup
Basecamp
Trello

Communication Tools
Telegram
Whatsapp
Signal
Slack

Remote Control
Team Viewer
AnyDesk

Text Transcription
Otter.ai

Can you add more apart from the above?

#4