What are the benefits of AMP in email marketing?

Well, I’m new on SitePoint and that’s why I first want to start off by saying hello to all members and thanking for your attention.
Are there some email marketing experts here? What you think about AMP-powered emails? I’m toying with the idea of launching email campaigns for my new eCommerce project (trading and finances niche), but I am not a pro in AMP. Is this worth it?
I’ve read a lot of articles about AMP and its flexible features. But I also heard that it does not bring a good open rate. Is it true? Thanks!