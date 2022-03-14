What are Good Things to Know in a C# Interview?
Off the top of my head, I have come up with this list:
- SOLID mythodology.
- Dependency Injection
- Levels of Try, Catch, throw, and finally statements and how they work
- The tenants of Object Oriented Programming such as polymorphism, enacpsulation, etc.
- Unit Testing (are interfaces used somehow)
- The difference between an abstract class and interface
- garbage collection and when to override or overload it
- difference between override or overload
- Is there inheritance in C# ?
- What is an interface used for?
I am posting this here to see of anyone can add to this list. I am asking about general topics, not specific interview questions.