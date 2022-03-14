What are Good Things to Know in a C# Interview?

Off the top of my head, I have come up with this list:

SOLID mythodology.

Dependency Injection

Levels of Try, Catch, throw, and finally statements and how they work

The tenants of Object Oriented Programming such as polymorphism, enacpsulation, etc.

Unit Testing (are interfaces used somehow)

The difference between an abstract class and interface

garbage collection and when to override or overload it

difference between override or overload

Is there inheritance in C# ?

What is an interface used for?

I am posting this here to see of anyone can add to this list. I am asking about general topics, not specific interview questions.