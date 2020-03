jbengia1: jbengia1:

In HTML(all releases), the input element is an empty element; it requires no closing slash.

In XHTML, the input element requres a closing slash as do all empty elements.

If the code is correct then page 68 should be within an HTML context and the example on page 72 should be within an XHTML context OR an HTML5 context. HTML5 specs tolerate the XHTML closing slash.

The example that you are showing shows “smart quotes” (curly quotes) which are not acceptable in any coding language of which I am aware. Please be aware of details and replicate carefully .