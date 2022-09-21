We're Hiring Javascript Developers, Apply Now

Link to Apply
Job Description
Candidate will be responsible for designing and implementing testable and scalable code.
Responsibilities
-Develop quality software and web applications
-Analyze and maintain existing software applications
-Design highly scalable, testable code
-Discover and fix programming bugs
Qualifications
-Development experience with programming languages and frameworks like reactjs , node.js , SQL
-These will be a great plus and will be expected to learn during the course of work: clojure, clojurescript, reagent, REPL
About Company and work
-Remote online work with fixed timings
-Exposure to work with developers all over the world as we have staff from many countries
Link to Apply