We're Hiring Javascript Developers, Apply Now

Job Description

Candidate will be responsible for designing and implementing testable and scalable code.

Responsibilities

-Develop quality software and web applications

-Analyze and maintain existing software applications

-Design highly scalable, testable code

-Discover and fix programming bugs

Qualifications

-Development experience with programming languages and frameworks like reactjs , node.js , SQL

-These will be a great plus and will be expected to learn during the course of work: clojure, clojurescript, reagent, REPL

About Company and work

-Remote online work with fixed timings

-Exposure to work with developers all over the world as we have staff from many countries