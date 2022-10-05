Well formed onclick event not working?

I’ve got what looks like a well formed (to me) onclick event but it won’t open the function being called.
Here is the non-functioning link as I got it from Dev Tools - 1
I’ve commented out everything except a window.alert in the target function - at least that should work but the script doesn’t seem to be opening the function at all?
function getReplacementLinksByCSV(page_num,combocsv,numsofstuff) {
window.alert(‘in func’);
}
And, to double check, same function from browser’s source code -
function getReplacementLinksByCSV(page_num,combocsv,numsofstuff) {
window.alert(‘in func’);
/*
function success() {
var data = this.responseText;
data = JSON.parse(data);
var display_block = '<caption>Results Page</caption><tbody><style>a:nth-of-type(odd) { color: black; }tr:nth-of-type(odd) { background: #1ab7ea; color: black; }</style><table>';
data.forEach(function(element) {
display_block += '<tr><td><a target="_blank" href="' + element.url + '">' + element.name + '<br>' + element.description;
if (typeof element.website_street !== 'undefined' && element.website_street !== null) {
//typeof variable === 'undefined' || variable === null
display_block += '<br>' + element.website_street;
display_block += '<br>' + element.website_district;
}
display_block += '</a></td> </tr>';
});
display_block += '</table>';
window.alert('new display block = '+display_block);
document.getElementById("mainAJAXDisplay").innerHTML = display_block;
}
function error(err) {
window.alert('Error Occurred :'+ err);
}
var xmlObj = new XMLHttpRequest();
xmlObj.onreadystatechange = function() {
if (xmlObj.readyState == 4 && xmlObj.status == 200) {
xmlObj.onload = success;
xmlObj.onerror = error;
window.alert(“/wp-content/plugins/manna-network/getLinksCSVCombo.php?page_num=” + page_num + ‘&combocsv=’ + combocsv+ ‘&numsofstuff=’ + numsofstuff);
xmlObj.open(‘GET’, “/wp-content/plugins/manna-network/getLinksCSVCombo.php?page_num=” + page_num + ‘&combocsv=’ + combocsv+ ‘&numsofstuff=’ + numsofstuff);
xmlObj.send();
}
;
*/
}