Well formed onclick event not working?

I’ve got what looks like a well formed (to me) onclick event but it won’t open the function being called.

Here is the non-functioning link as I got it from Dev Tools - 1

I’ve commented out everything except a window.alert in the target function - at least that should work but the script doesn’t seem to be opening the function at all?

function getReplacementLinksByCSV(page_num,combocsv,numsofstuff) {

window.alert(‘in func’);

}

And, to double check, same function from browser’s source code -

function getReplacementLinksByCSV(page_num,combocsv,numsofstuff) {

window.alert(‘in func’);

/*

function success() {

var data = this.responseText;

data = JSON.parse(data); var display_block = '<caption>Results Page</caption><tbody><style>a:nth-of-type(odd) { color: black; }tr:nth-of-type(odd) { background: #1ab7ea; color: black; }</style><table>'; data.forEach(function(element) { display_block += '<tr><td><a target="_blank" href="' + element.url + '">' + element.name + '<br>' + element.description; if (typeof element.website_street !== 'undefined' && element.website_street !== null) { //typeof variable === 'undefined' || variable === null display_block += '<br>' + element.website_street; display_block += '<br>' + element.website_district; } display_block += '</a></td> </tr>'; }); display_block += '</table>'; window.alert('new display block = '+display_block); document.getElementById("mainAJAXDisplay").innerHTML = display_block; } function error(err) { window.alert('Error Occurred :'+ err); }

var xmlObj = new XMLHttpRequest();

xmlObj.onreadystatechange = function() {

if (xmlObj.readyState == 4 && xmlObj.status == 200) {

xmlObj.onload = success; xmlObj.onerror = error;

window.alert(“/wp-content/plugins/manna-network/getLinksCSVCombo.php?page_num=” + page_num + ‘&combocsv=’ + combocsv+ ‘&numsofstuff=’ + numsofstuff);

xmlObj.open(‘GET’, “/wp-content/plugins/manna-network/getLinksCSVCombo.php?page_num=” + page_num + ‘&combocsv=’ + combocsv+ ‘&numsofstuff=’ + numsofstuff);

xmlObj.send();

}

;

*/

}