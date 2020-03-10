Weird printer problem

We have an Epson XP-960 printer, which we’ve had for a couple of years, and which has always worked fine with various versions of Ubuntu, using the Linux drivers downloaded from Epson.

A few weeks ago, I created a new user account on the desktop computer (running Ubuntu 19.04) and the printer will only print single copies of anything on that account. It will print multi-page documents OK, but only a single copy of any one document, irrespective of how many copies I request.

On my user account on the same computer, it prints multiple copies no problem.

I’ve tried reinstalling the drivers (from the new account), but no change.

Does anyone have any idea how to fix this?