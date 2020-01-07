Weird Laravel mysql connection issue

Right I’m completely re-writing this as my understanding of the issue has increased slightly.

So I have a new VM I’ve setup with vagrant (box is “sternpunkt/jimmybox” - which comes with apache, mysql, php). I’ve created a new Laravel 5.5 project in that VM and Laravel is basically working, I can see the homepage ok browsing from my host machine.

The issue I have is that Laravel web pages cannot access my database, despite knowing the correct DB name (and some variable dumps show that it has got correct settings from my env file.

However Artisan can access my DB as migrations worked, I can see the tables when accessing mysql cli on the vm.

How can Artisan access the DB but web pages cannot, using the same env file?

vagrant@dev:/var/www$ php artisan --version Laravel Framework 5.5.48 vagrant@dev:/var/www$ php artisan env Current application environment: local vagrant@dev:/var/www$

This code run from a controller outputs the correct env variables and “local” environment: