Weird Google search result

I was helping a friend check their Google SERPs, and we were both bewildered to see the same totally irrelevant result - in first place for my friend and in second place for me.
The page
(a) doesn’t contain the search term;
(b) is in no way relevant to the search term and
(c) is in Swahili, a language neither of us knows and we have never used, searched in, searched for …
Given that Google is supposed to return the most relevant results based on the search term and content of the page, I’m at a loss to understand why this result comes up consistently.
(It does seem to confirm my own opinion that Google is far from infallible. )