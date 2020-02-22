Weird Google search result

I was helping a friend check their Google SERPs, and we were both bewildered to see the same totally irrelevant result - in first place for my friend and in second place for me.

The page (a) doesn’t contain the search term; (b) is in no way relevant to the search term and (c) is in Swahili, a language neither of us knows and we have never used, searched in, searched for …

Given that Google is supposed to return the most relevant results based on the search term and content of the page, I’m at a loss to understand why this result comes up consistently.

(It does seem to confirm my own opinion that Google is far from infallible. )