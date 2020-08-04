Weird Address after Demo Import

Hello, I’ve recently imported a Cristiano theme demo to my website. To my surprise, it damaged my site more than it helped. Now, there is a weird address when I google it and I don’t know how to get it removed. Can anyone help out thanks. I’ve attached the photo down below. The address and phone number is both wrong. How can I change it?
When I view source, I see this round about line 271:
<ul class="header-info">
<li><i class="fa fa-map-marker"></i>123 Main Street, Uni 21, New York City</li>
<li><i class="fa fa-phone"></i>+38 (012) 34 56 789</li>
</ul>
Presumably that’s placeholder text you were supposed to change.
Hello. Yes I noticed that as well. However, there is no settings to change that in wordpress itself. Since this is a problem of imported demo, I have no idea where to look for this file in the FTP server as well. Is there a solution?
Is there an option to remove the demo? Or the entire theme?
It’s a premium theme, with six months support. Have you tried asking the developers for help?
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.