Hello, I’ve recently imported a Cristiano theme demo to my website. To my surprise, it damaged my site more than it helped. Now, there is a weird address when I google it and I don’t know how to get it removed. Can anyone help out thanks. I’ve attached the photo down below. The address and phone number is both wrong. How can I change it?
Weird Address after Demo Import
When I view source, I see this round about line 271:
<ul class="header-info">
<li><i class="fa fa-map-marker"></i>123 Main Street, Uni 21, New York City</li>
<li><i class="fa fa-phone"></i>+38 (012) 34 56 789</li>
</ul>