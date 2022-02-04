Website with one page or multiple ones?

@Mori,

If and only if you get carried away with adding image and video content then your SPA is going to grind to a halt by taking a very long time to load… even for fast connections.

GitHub GitHub - ampproject/amphtml: The AMP web component framework. The AMP web component framework. Contribute to ampproject/amphtml development by creating an account on GitHub.

To overcome slow page loading over a thousand top webpage designers created a GitHub Repository to overcome slow loading by partially loading and rendering viewports. The remaining content lazy loaded after rendering the initial screen.

2015, Google recognized the potential, adopted the techniques and created their own version adding a free CDN for all images and movies! They also automatically recognize viewport size and send optimized images best suited for the viewport!

BBC News Google speeds up news article downloads on mobile devices A scheme pioneered by Google and backed by the BBC and other publishers will allows articles to download faster on mobile devices.

Since then hundreds of large corporations such as BBC UK, New York Times have adopted the techniques and using for their webpages:

amp.dev AMP - a web component framework to easily create user-first web experiences Whether you are a publisher, e-commerce company, storyteller, advertiser or email sender, AMP makes it easy to create great experiences on the web. Use AMP to build websites, stories, ads and emails.

Please note the techniques for lazy loading, CDN caching, etc also work fine on desktops as well as mobiles.