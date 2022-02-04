Website with one page or multiple ones?

I’m going to design a personal website with three pages: About, Projects, and Contact.
- About: a short bio
- Projects: my works (just a handful)
- Contact: contact channels
I have two questions:
- The website content is limited. Instead of three separate pages, is it OK to create a single page with three internal links or a table of contents?
- Does the home page have to be “Home”? Can it be “About”? In other words, is it a right practice to have a website without a “Home” page? I want the users visiting
myWebsite.comto go to “About” as my home page.