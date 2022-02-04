Website with one page or multiple ones?

Mori: Mori: The website content is limited. Instead of three separate pages, is it OK to create a single page with three internal links or a table of contents?

It is rather common to use one single page and use #anchor to move to an #id.

Does the home page have to be “Home”? Can it be “About”? In other words, is it a right practice to have a website without a “Home” page? I want the users visiting myWebsite.com to go to “About” as my home page.

The name of the page can be whatever you like. Start, home, site, page, mywebsite as long as the web server (or other end point) is directed to this page.