Website Visits count

#1

Can anyone share code to count every visit to a website. I don’t want to use the embedded ones available online. Just a simple coded to do incremental count as users visit my site,

#2

When I searched the internet for something like that I learned that visit has many meanings. A person can view many pages in a website. So is that just one visit or multiple visits?

How do you define visit? If you are not sure then you can find many existing articles to help you decide.

#3

multiple visits…i want every visit to all pages counted.

#4

That does not define what a visit is.

#5

I just want every time some loads my website, it counts. or in another word every time someone views my website it counts.

#6

Are you looking for something like this or do you want to code something yourself?

#7

This one works well. easycounter.com

#8

Just getting a count of page requests is rather worthless. Your server should already be logging every request with plenty of details. The who, what, where and when and how. Just use a server log analyzer. Here is an example of what you can get from your logs…

https://rt.goaccess.io/?20200624200721

Screenshot_2020-06-30 Server Statistics(1)
Screenshot_2020-06-30 Server Statistics(1)1578×987 103 KB

#9

something i code myself.

#10

You’re not going to do it in HTML or CSS. You’ll need a server-side script.