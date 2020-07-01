Website Visits count

Can anyone share code to count every visit to a website. I don’t want to use the embedded ones available online. Just a simple coded to do incremental count as users visit my site,
When I searched the internet for something like that I learned that visit has many meanings. A person can view many pages in a website. So is that just one visit or multiple visits?
How do you define visit? If you are not sure then you can find many existing articles to help you decide.
multiple visits…i want every visit to all pages counted.
That does not define what a visit is.
I just want every time some loads my website, it counts. or in another word every time someone views my website it counts.
Are you looking for something like this or do you want to code something yourself?
This one works well. easycounter.com
Just getting a count of page requests is rather worthless. Your server should already be logging every request with plenty of details. The who, what, where and when and how. Just use a server log analyzer. Here is an example of what you can get from your logs…