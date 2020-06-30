Website Visits count

HTML & CSS
#1

Can anyone share code to count every visit to a website. I don’t want to use the embedded ones available online. Just a simple coded to do incremental count as users visit my site,

#2

When I searched the internet for something like that I learned that visit has many meanings. A person can view many pages in a website. So is that just one visit or multiple visits?

How do you define visit? If you are not sure then you can find many existing articles to help you decide.

#3

multiple visits…i want every visit to all pages counted.

#4

That does not define what a visit is.

#5

I just want every time some loads my website, it counts. or in another word every time someone views my website it counts.

#6

Are you looking for something like this or do you want to code something yourself?