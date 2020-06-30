Website Visits count

Can anyone share code to count every visit to a website. I don’t want to use the embedded ones available online. Just a simple coded to do incremental count as users visit my site,
When I searched the internet for something like that I learned that visit has many meanings. A person can view many pages in a website. So is that just one visit or multiple visits?
How do you define visit? If you are not sure then you can find many existing articles to help you decide.
multiple visits…i want every visit to all pages counted.
That does not define what a visit is.
I just went every time some loads my website, it counts. or in another word every time someone views my website it counts.