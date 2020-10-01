Website Visits count

I can sympathize with you trying to embrace something new. But please first ask yourself why you want to do this. Hit counters as they were called were very popular years ago but faded in popularity because, well basically, people thought they looked naff. Also everybody knew you could artificially ‘inflate’ them, for example you could start rhe counter at 1 million and no one would know, so they were pretty meaningless. Analytics for development and marketing are different and can give valuable feedback on browser types, operating systems, daily and hourly hits per page, geographic location, seach phrases and more. Google analytics is great for this but I don’t think you can automatically display it on your site.

If you do still want to do this then I would stick to my original idea and have a php script on each page you want to monitor. This script would update a mysql database and another script (or the same one) would query the database and display the information. Any php scripts / code must be enclosed in <?php and ?> and the page must have .php extension. The reason I would do it this way is because you could gather and analyse the information as well as display. If you still want to purely increment a counter and display it then a text file approach using javascript would be simpler.

But I would still like to know - why ?