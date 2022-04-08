Website UI: "disclaimer" that has to be on virtually every page?

I’m building a real estate website. The site has to have a disclaimer on virtually every page that says something to the effect of “John Doe is a licensed agent with XYZ Brokerage.”

It has to be at least 16px font. It must be visible on page load (can’t be put down in the footer; must be above the fold). It doesn’t have to remain visible at all times.

On desktop screen sizes, it’s not a big deal. It can be put in the header without taking away from the UI.

Mobile is a bit more of a concern from a UI/UX standpoint since it will occupy a considerable amount of real estate (for something that’s mostly useless to the end-user).

What’s a good way to go about this? I’m thinking either a bottom bar that can be collapsed by the user, or a above the header, and have the container hidden when the user isn’t scrolled to the top.