#1

my website speed is low will this hosting helps to improve speed

#2

Welcome to the forums, @drivenlimo123.

We have a recent thread on improving website speed. I suggest you try some of the suggestions there, and post back if you have further questions.

How to increase my html website speed

#4

Thank you, Sir for providing this link. Using the GTMetrix, mentoned in one of the post in that thread, i got the solution.

#5

Thanks, admin for a helpful answer. It would be helpful content for me how to improve my site hooked inc mod apk and increase website speed. The mentioned developer tools are very useful.