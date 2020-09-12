Website speed test and load time

Just put https://tools.pingdom.com/ and https://gtmetrix.com/. I have tested many times and I do not have any clue how is it possible. If I think per CPU and a server-side RAM it can be moved speed up or down due to visitors, but I do not have any clue how is possible to show 4 seconds and later 1 second. Maybe it is the best to test a server-side monitoring and test website speed.