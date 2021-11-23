Website speed or design appearance which is important for SEO

We have a website which we developed with minimum images and scripts, so it is loading in below 1.5 second and its page size is 290.0 KB only, but it will not getting better result in google even it has a good amount of backlinks too. that’s why we have a doubt about its layout ?
Neither speed nor design beat content.
have content, even local result ( google my business ) is not listing, it have above 130 reviews and registered in local directories too, still no result
Maybe it’s just that you’re in a very very competitive niche. Despite what SEO experts might tell you, you can’t all be number 1 in Google.
It is the quality of unique content and not quantity.
Also ensure there is no blatant content copied from other sites. Google quickly finds copied content and penalizes sites for plagiarism.
website speed affect user experience, if the speed is bad user will not stay on your site and then the bounce rate will be low and if the bounce rate is low then you lose your position.
Design is also affect user experience and same method above will apply
Bounce rate alone is not an indicator of a negative experience. It simply means that a visitor has arrived on a page of your site and left again without visiting any other pages. It might indicate that they found exactly what they wanted on that page and left satisfied, whereas someone who visited many pages may have been trying without success to find the information they required, and eventually left frustrated.