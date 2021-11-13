Website speed or design appearance which is important for SEO

We have a website which we developed with minimum images and scripts, so it is loading in below 1.5 second and its page size is 290.0 KB only, but it will not getting better result in google even it has a good amount of backlinks too. that’s why we have a doubt about its layout ?
Neither speed nor design beat content.
1 Like
have content, even local result ( google my business ) is not listing, it have above 130 reviews and registered in local directories too, still no result
Maybe it’s just that you’re in a very very competitive niche. Despite what SEO experts might tell you, you can’t all be number 1 in Google.
1 Like