Website Review

#1

Hello!

Just finished the basic UI and content for my first website that I actually decided to push live. I was wondering if anyone here could give me some feedback (Critical is welcome, but please give a reason and a solution) on how it can be improved (Yes, I am working on more content, but if you think the existing content needs work, please let me know).

Thanks in advance!

Oh, cannot forget the URL: tinkertechlab.com

And if anyone wants to check out the “tools” page that is still under construction: tinkertechlab. com/tools

#2

Basically I like the design because it has lots of open space, also the navigation is good and responsive.

Did you create the design yourself or is it a template?

#3

The one thing that stands out to me is the the horizonal alignments. On the homepage the Web Hosting section and Htaccess section have the same width as the the content in the footer, which I quite like.

The coming soon section is narrower.

I see on the tutorials page you have this narrower width as well and on the SEO page there is a side menu with a small left margin, which again kind of stands out to me.

It could be just peroneal preference, but if it were me I would be looking to keep the layout consistent. That might mean widening the body content to match the footer content, or narrowing the footer content to match the body.

Apart from that I’m with John_Betong and like the use of space and it’s easy to read. You have also got my interest with your upcoming 3D printing section :slight_smile:

#4

It’s a very clean design.

Suggestions:
I suggest tightening the copy on the About Us page. Remove the "Why is this page so blank section and everything in parentheses. You’ll sound more professional that way.
Change “We are secretive people (person?) who love(s?) technology,” to “We love technology,”

The Support Us page can use a graphic designer who will bring consistent, color-coordinated graphics to the page (and a consistent look to the site as a whole). As is, it shows a clipart approach, typical of a do-it-yourselfer.

Legal > Terms of service: “but please let us know by emailing at … so we can try to find a solution that works for you” Excellent! +1

#5

Overall, nice and clean.

A couple comments, though:

  • The green hover color is concerning as the contrast ratio is off when displayed and the item being hovered becomes much harder to read. This is most noticeable in the menu, but it is noticeable everywhere the hover color is activated. Luckily it is just the hover and not the main color, but something to consider.
  • Watch spelling and punctuation. There are several throughout the site but the contact us has the most egregious since it’s all on one line.
    • notifyed should be notified
    • cupons should be coupons
    • dont and wont should be don’t and won’t
  • Some of the pages having larger margins on the content and others having almost none is a bit jarring. Consistency would be good.
  • Can the green background on the contact us be tweaked a little? It’s a bit…bright
  • If you’re going to use dropshadows on the cards, use them on the buttons too. It seems off to have one but not the other. Front page is most noticeable for this.
