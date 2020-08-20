Website name generator Database problem

Hi everyone,

I’m using a freelance platform to create a website generator website. The general idea is that the user inputs a keyword, then an algorithm appends prefixes and suffixes to create a unique name. My developer has given me two options.

One is to have an API then query Godaddy or Bluehost and display results as per their availability on the website generator’s homepage. A click through on each name would display further information about the chosen name including similar options and social media availability on FB and twitter. Two is for the algorithm to query a database regarding whether a particular domain name is available or not. Here my developer states that all domain names would have to be entered manually through the backend so that they show up automatically on the front end. He states that all things about the site would be automatic except domain names I add individually or through an excel/xml file in the backend.

The developer claims that the second option is faster since website functioning would remain local and would not have to use an off-site API like an affiliate one from Bluehost. However, I really don’t understand why would I ever want to add anything to any database. Surely for a website generator the site is simply receiving the input from the visitor and creating a new word. Why would I add domain names to a database when my website is generating them? He states that with option one, I would add domain names manually to a database either individually or one at at time. He says that the admin should search domains accordingly and add them manually through Bluehost search engine and then those domains will auto-verify their availability.

However, I absolutely fail to see where I would get these names from? Surely there must be millions of names? I’m clearly missing something obvious as this is truly perplexing to me.

Can anyone help me understand this issue?

Thanks,

Steve