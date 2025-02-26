Website Mobile Speed Issue – Need Help to Improve Performance

Hello everyone,
I have a website Argan Albida Resort that I recently tested for mobile performance. Unfortunately, my website’s mobile speed score is very low (almost 60), and I want to improve it to at least 80-90+.
I have optimized images, minimized JavaScript and CSS, and enabled caching, but I am still struggling with performance.
Can anyone suggest the best practices or tools that can help boost mobile speed? Should I change my hosting, use a CDN, or focus more on lazy loading?
I am open to hiring an expert if needed. Any advice would be greatly appreciated!
Thanks in advance.