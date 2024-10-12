Website Loading Twice on New Browser - Need Help!

Hi everyone,
I’m having an issue with my website
https://makaansolutions.com/. Whenever someone opens it in a new browser, it seems to load twice. I’m not sure what’s causing this problem. Could it be a redirect issue or something related to tracking codes? Any help or advice on how to fix this would be appreciated!
Thanks!
Welcome to the forums, @ahsanjamil3333.
Can you explain what you mean by “seems to load twice”? I see no issue with loading in Firefox on Android. I can’t test on anything else just now.
brother if you just open my website you will see they load 2 times when you enter in my website they display everything then reload again I think your internet connection is fast that’s why you can’t noticed this
after opening the website just look top left you will clearly see they reload 2 times
i am talking about favicon chrome tab when website loads they load twice
I can see that it loads the page and then reloads it in Chrome, LibreWolf and Zen.