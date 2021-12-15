Website loading problem

A newbie here but not sure whether this is the right forum. I run a website for my band
www.jukegroup.com. it serves its purpose apart from the initial load. If you visit something comes up saying bad bot protection by
siteguard.com. It slows down the site and I can work out where it is coming from. The host says it’s not them but I can’t find anything in my code that accesses siteguard. Can anyone help please? It’s a Joomla site.
Welcome to the forums, @coverhill.
The message is from
siteguarding.com (not
siteguard.com), which is a paid service, so somebody must presumably be paying for it, whether you or your host.
Do you have any security plug-ins on your site?
I’ve moved your post to the #cms-wordpress forum, although I’m not entirely sure that’s the best place, either.