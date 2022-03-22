Website Layout & Function Problems

Whoever said that is right but that something that can be easily changed so I wouldn’t worry too much.

The cheapest way to get a lot of traffic for free is to make search engines happy. Typically, this would mean adding a blog to your site. And consistency and regularity are key for this.

He also refers about everything about SEO and this goes from meta keywords, picture descriptions to image weight

The truth is that doing a website the right way, specially a site that has to sell, needs a lot of planning and thinking upfront. As well as any proper business. So much that it is easy to overthink and not take action!

Setting up a business (whether it is a physical business or an online business) means that you have to answer some questions.

You would start with what is your philosophy as a business or company

And while answers like “make everyone happy and earn lots of money” are OK, they are too generic.

You have to dig a bit deeper than that. Do you want to deliver hight quality products, or do you want to save the planet by using ecofriendly products, or do you want to give people exactly what they want, or create unique art, or make art affordable, or get out of the box…?

And I know that all of these sound good and you’ll say “Oh, but I want my business to do all that”. But one or two of these points, or maybe something completely different., will be more important to you than others.

That’s your philosohpy, your statement. Something that you will put in a short phrase when someone asks you what you do. “Oh, I do affordable t-shirts with unique art and eco-friendly materials” or “I do t-shirts for people with delicate skin that are both beautiful and practical because there is no stain that you can’t clean”

If you’re not creating a website to sell, your goal maybe something like “Helping other people to learn about making their own t-shirts” or “Making easy for people to contact me and reach me”

That wouldn’t mean that you cannot do all the rest. But your philosophy, your statement, is one of the things that defines both how you’re going to handle your business and what’s important for you and therefore the kind of customer you want to have.

Then, you set the goal you want to reach. It needs to be challenging enough to force you to put the effort but not so hard that you can’t see yourself reach it. It has to be something accountable, specific.

As an example, if you are creating a brand new business from scratch, and it is only you, your goal may be “I want to sell one t-shirt per day consistently withing 6 months” or “I want to sell a miinimum of $1,000 dollars per month in one year” or “getting 1,000 unique visits per month in one year” or “Having 10 persons per month to contact me”

Your main goal (you main have another one or two secondary goals, but not too many or you will not get anything done) will hint what your next step will be.

Once you have that, you need to do some reasearch: competition, customer base, etc. And decide if you want a physical store, an online store, both, and how everything is goint to be managed. Obviously, your goals will also depend on the type of business you build.

For any website, be it a business or not, the most important thing is content and organization.

So you need to think what kind of content you want to put up there, and how it should be organized so it is easy to find and it can be reached with the less number of clicks possible, how often it will be updated and new content added…

Also, before even building everything, you need to think about your marketing, from what type of advertising you will do to the costs of it: google ads, yahoo ads, local newspaper, local radio, nothing…

And then, you decide about design, colors, etc. And for these you think about what you like, what your customers, if you alread have them, would like to see, you think about accesibility, ease of use, user experience, etc.

Needless to say that if you have experience creating websites, or doing marketing, or whatever, certain steps will be easier.

So, as you can see, there’s a good deal of thought into creating a business even if it is online.

It may look a bit overwhelming but certain steps overlap. In one single step, you reach more than one goal.

As an example, when you organize your content well, you’re helping with user experience, ease of use, marketing and design.

In terms of marketing, it is well known that the cheapests and “easiest” way to get a good rank is creating fresh, new and frequent content because that’s what search engines love.

And that’s why may sites have blogs. Or vblogs. Or combination of both.

